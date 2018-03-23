Christchurch man charged with sexual violation following massage

A man giving massages at a Christchurch dance school has been charged with sexual violation.

Police in Christchurch arrested and charged a 52-year-old man today.

The man was giving massages at a Christchurch dance school when the alleged offending occurred, police said.

Police were working to build a full picture of the alleged offending and would like to hear from anyone who has attended a Christchurch dance school and has concerns about behaviours of a similar nature.

“We take complaints such as this very seriously and there are no time limits on reporting such allegations.

“Police will provide appropriate support and advice to anyone who comes forward.”

Police are unable to provide specific details that would identify the dance school involved.

-NZ Herald