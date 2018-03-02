Bates breaks more records

Christchurch Girls’ High’s Hannah Bates has broken more records in the pool.

The 17-year-old broke the senior 50m backstroke and breaststroke and the open girls 200m individual medley records at the school’s swim competition held on February 12.

Two of the records she broke were her own after claiming them from former Atlanta Olympian and Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games swimmer Lydia Lipscombe who set records in the 200m medley with a time of 2min 27.90sec and 50m backstroke with a time of 31.60sec in 1997.

Hannah swam the 50m backstroke in ​31.26sec beating her old time of 31.42sec, a record she set last year. It is the fastest time she has ever posted in that event, she said.

In the 200m individual medley, she beat her old 2016 time of 2min 26.09sec by 2sec with the new record standing at 2min 24.36sec.

She also beat Abbie Johnston’s 2013 senior 50m breaststroke record of 34.32sec, the new record is 34.19sec.

“I was ecstatic to break the records as it was my last chance to achieve these, due to the fact that I am in my last year at Christchurch Girls’ High School,” she said.

“I wanted to leave with my name alongside as many school swimming records as I could and I would love to hold onto as many as I can for as long as I can.”

In January, Hannah broke three-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Helen Lesslie’s (nee Norfolk) long-standing Canterbury record in the pool in the 200m individual medley at the Swimming Canterbury West Coast championships.

The Aquagym swimmer’s time also broke the 17-year age group record which was also previously held by Lesslie.

Hannah swam the evening session in a scorching 2min 17.29sec shaving .06sec off Lesslie’s open record of 2min 17.35sec which has stood since 2000.

At the Canterbury West Coast championships, Hannah also competed in breaststroke, freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events and won seven gold and one silver medal in total.

For the seventh year in a row, the championships were held in Dunedin because Christchurch doesn’t have a 50m pool.

She said she will be looking ahead to the New Zealand age group championships in Auckland in April.

“My next national swim meet is the age groups, but my real focus will be New Zealand open championships during the first week in July which will be the qualifying meet for all 2018 New Zealand swim teams,” she said.

“My short-term goal is to make the New Zealand swim team to compete at the Junior Pan Pacific Games in Fiji in August. I have achieved three qualifying times but I need to swim these times or better during this meet.”