Young snooker star going from strength to strength

“Falling in love with the game” is what Avonside’s Adam Lilley credits as the key to becoming a national title winner in cue sports.

Lilley, 19, first picked up a cue at the age of five, with guidance from his mother Katherine Swain, a former North Yorkshire women’s pool champion in England.

He will travel to Sydney next month to represent and captain the under-21 New Zealand team in the Oceania Billiard and Snooker Championships.

It will be the fourth time he has competed at the championships, being only 14-years-old when he was first selected for the team.

Lilley said his love for the game is what has brought him his success. “You have to put so much time into it, fall in love with it. You have to stay on top of it, if you have big breaks and take time out, it’s so hard to get your eye back in and be confident,” he said.

Lilley’s coach Kelvin Dunlop spotted him at an RSA when he was nine-years-old and has coached him ever since.

“He saw I had a bit of talent and introduced me to the pool and snooker nights,” said Lilley.

This led Lilley to win his first national title at the age of 14 in an under-18 eight-ball national championship. Then in 2015, he went on to win another national title, the New Zealand B-grade men’s snooker championships. Lilley says this was his biggest achievement to date.

He splits his time between The Cashmere Club and The Slate Room on Lichfield St, playing both snooker and American eight-ball. However, with the Oceania championships coming up, Lilley said it is now “seven days a week snooker.”

He hopes he can move to the United States in the future to play professional nine-ball pool.

“A couple of guys who have already been (to the US) I’ve gotten the better of a few times. So if I work to get better at nine-ball pool, hopefully I can be in their shoes one day.”

However, there is no rush, he said, as he is hoping to turn professional by the time he is 25.

“The top professionals are in their 30s and 40s. Most players in their peak these days are more experienced anyway,” he said.