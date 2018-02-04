Work starts on ramp for skaters

Contractors have started laying asphalt for Sumner’s temporary skate ramp.

It will be installed at 26 Nayland St, which is also one of the four short-listed sites for a permanent skate park.

Sumner Green and Skate spokeswoman Liza Sparrow couldn’t say exactly when the ramp would be up-and-running as the group was dependant on volunteer labour. However, she was hoping it would be operational by the end of February.

The temporary skate ramp was formerly located at 36 Wakefield Ave but was closed in February last year when it failed to comply with noise standards.