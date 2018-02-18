More work planned on unfinished Riccarton Rd upgrade

Another contractor is being sought to finish unforeseen work as part of the $8 million Riccarton Rd upgrade.

City council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said Downer had “completed the contracted works as agreed,” but unexpected additional work was required.

“Due to a significant change in scope the council is discussing construction delivery methodologies with the wider contracting market.”

It was not known how much extra the work would cost or timelines for it.

Residents, businesses and commuters are fed up with the works, which started in September 2016 and were meant to be finished in September.

The work was halted as a relief for businesses over summer.

Ms Ellis said the next stage included a small section of underground pipe works around Harakeke St and pavement resurfacing from Darvel to Harakeke Sts.