Women relish Coast to Coast challenge

Historically the Kathmandu Coast to Coast has been a male dominated race, but that is definitely changing.

The event is full for the first time in a decade, with organisers and title sponsor Kathmandu challenging more females to take it on, a rallying call that is gaining some real momentum and having an impact on the event in a number of ways.

Jess De Bont is a working mum who has competed in the event and now throws her energy into running a youth programme, training a new generation of multi-sport athletes.

“It’s wonderful to see so many females stepping up and being involved in Coast to Coast whether it be in a team, tandem, support crew role or some other way of getting behind the event,” she said.

Ms De Bont established the Coast to Coast Rangers, a programme for disadvantaged youth in Canterbury

She is one of a growing number of women who are making their mark on the event in different ways.

“Our programme is about making the event accessible to teenagers who would not have had the opportunity otherwise,” she said.

“The Kathmandu Coast to Coast is accessible, achievable and fun, and there’s a real social element to training and getting into the outdoors. Kathmandu are all about making the outdoors accessible to everyone and the race is the same so it’s a great fit.”

Ms De Bont says for her east Christchurch teenagers it has been about getting outside and exploring the wonderful backyard that Christchurch and Canterbury offers, just as much as it has been about training.

“They have biked, run and kayaked over places they never knew existed. Exposing them to the great outdoors has been an absolute privilege. They embrace each week in the Port Hills with enthusiasm and gratitude,” said Ms De Bont.

This is the third year the Coast to Coast Rangers have competed in the event with 16-year-old Emmy Slott, competing in the kayak leg.

Emmy has two fellow Linwood College team mates competing with her in a two-day, three person team, with the other two doing the cycling and running legs, making the challenge of completing the 243km journey across the South Island very do-able.

“They will be supported by their friend, Aleisha, who is keen to see the event from a support crew role and then compete in years to come,” said Ms De Bont.

“Emmy has been training hard these past few months, getting up at 6am for kayak training more than once a week has been a challenge in itself.

“For me, it is all about giving these east Christchurch teenagers opportunities they perhaps wouldn’t normally have and taking them to places they haven’t been, encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones, which they do on a regular basis. Some people don’t step outside

their comfort zones all year. Our teenagers do it each week when I ask them to participate in various activities, challenges and races. It is inspiring to see. As a working mum and an athlete myself, I know all that the multi-tasking busy mums have to do. Trying to fit in kids activities, nutritional cooking, training and working is a juggling act in itself, but it is a very special thing to be able to compete and have your children waiting and cheering so proudly as their mum crosses the finish line, smiles all round,” said Ms De Bont.

Kathmandu Coast to Coast full – women’s race shaping up for titanic battle

More women competing is highlighted even further with the women’s World Championship Longest Day event shaping up as one to watch this year.

The late entry of two-time champion and three-time adventure racing world champion, Sophie Hart, has added some real spice to an already deep field for the women’s one-day race. The 34-year-old Lyttelton GP is a two-time winner of the women’s one-day event with her last win coming in 2013. Her first win in 2011 in a time of 12hr 10min was only 1min

outside the women’s individual record

set by Christchurch’s Andrea Murray in 1997.

The women’s field is the strongest in years, led by defending champion and four-time winner Elina Ussher; last year’s runner-up, South African Robyn Owen, who was leading the race into the final bike leg before being overhauled by Ussher; Christchurch-based German Simone Maier, who last raced in the event in 2015 when she was second; and Whakatane’s Corrine O’Donnell, a strong runner who always makes her presence felt.

Former world champion kayaker and Olympian Teneal Hatton is another one to watch in the women’s one-day event. Hatton was third in November’s ICF ocean ski world champs in Hong Kong, racing as the event’s defending world champion.

Leading Australian multi-sport athlete Alex Hunt and New Zealander Bobby Dean loom as men’s defending World Championship Longest Day champion Sam Clark’s biggest challenges. Clark stormed home last year to pass Braden Currie on the final bike leg and claim back-to-back wins in the World Championship longest day event.

Dean has raced for top adventure racing team Team Bivouac inov-8 and was 11th in the 2016 Kathmandu Coast to Coast and fourth last year while Hunt is back for his third crack at his favourite event and is aiming to repeat his 2016 podium effort.