Watch: Hundreds gather to celebrate New Brighton’s Family Fun Day

Celebrating New Brighton was the theme of the I Love New Brighton Family Fun Day held on Waitangi Day. A local West African Drum group led the way to help celebrate New Brighton's many cultures. The Lord of the Rings' Gandalf dropped by, and Multisport athlete Steve Gurney who was on hand to put young wanna-be Coast to Coasters through their paces.