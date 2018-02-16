Watch: Bourbon bandits caught on pub’s CCTV

Two burglars smashed a window, crawled thorugh it, vaulted over a bar in order to steal four bottles of Jim Beam.

And the pub manager’s response?

“The obviously don’t have very good taste because there were bottles of Jack Daniels just above them,” said Nigel Lilley.

The Rolly Inn on Brookside Rd, Rolleston, was broken into by the thieves on Thursday morning just before 3am.

The incident happened in less than 20secs.

CCTV footage captured the break in, which happened at about 3am. Mr Lilley has given to police but also put on Facebook in a bid to find the bourbon bandits.

In the footage, a burglar can be seen scrambling over the bar, taking two bottles of Jim Beam in each hand, before using his elbows to crawl his way back over the bar with the bottles firmly gripped in his hands.