Watch: Templeton residents get ready to fight proposed Quarry Plans by Fulton Hogan to open a 170ha Quarry less than 2 kilometres from Templeton will be strongly opposed by residents, worried about the negative environmental and health effects. By Geoff Sloan - February 9, 2018 VIDEO: Geoff Sloan