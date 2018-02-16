Watch: School prefect annoucement? Do this

It can usually quite a dry announcement usually in assembly of who the head students and prefects are every year.
But Riccarton High School’s have set a new standard for such announcements.
Their Grease-inspired video is hands down the best we’ve seen this year.
Here they are to tell you more, tell you more….
HELL ! ! !~ That’s good, oops not good . . . GREAT ! ! ! ! And believeable too if you’ve watched the original.
I may be 83
But I still love this to see see see !
Well done you young folk. I went to school years too soon.