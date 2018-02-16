Watch: School prefect annoucement? Do this

The announcement of head students and prefects each year can be quite dry. But students at Riccarton High School have set a new standard for such announcements. Their Grease-inspired video is hands down the best we've seen this year. Here they are to tell you more, tell you more....

By
Emily O'Connell
It can usually quite a dry announcement usually in assembly of who the head students and prefects are every year.

But Riccarton High School’s have set a new standard for such announcements.

Their Grease-inspired video is hands down the best we’ve seen this year.

Here they are to tell you more, tell you more….

1 COMMENT

  1. HELL ! ! !~ That’s good, oops not good . . . GREAT ! ! ! ! And believeable too if you’ve watched the original.
    I may be 83
    But I still love this to see see see !

    Well done you young folk. I went to school years too soon.

Comment