Tramway extension for High St likely

A plan to progress the upgrade of High St and extend the city’s heritage tramway through it will be considered today.

The city council’s infrastructure, transport and environment committee will decide whether to make changes to the roll-out of the An Accessible City programme to ensure there is alignment between planned projects and other private central city developments.

The report recommends the city council brings forward work on upgrading High St between Manchester St and St Asaph St so it ties in with the completion of the majority of the development in High St.

It recommends the city council continues with planned improvements to Kilmore St, between Colombo and Durham Sts, to support the re-opening of the town hall.

But it suggests delaying work on the remainder of Kilmore St and Salisbury St until the 2022/23 financial year, although design work will continue in the interim.

The report also recommends the committee:

•Proceeds with the work on Ferry Rd, between Fitzgerald Ave and St Asaph St, so the central city connection for the Heathcote Expressway cycleway can be completed.

•Continues work to complete the section of Antigua St, between St Asaph St and Moorhouse Ave, to connect the Quarryman’s Trail Major Cycle Route.

•Brings forward budget to complete the section of Colombo St, between Bealey Ave and Kilmore St, to connect the Papanui Parallel Major Cycle Route.

•Continues with minor enhancements to St Asaph St as agreed by the city council in December.

•Continues to work on the design for Hereford St, between Manchester St and Cambridge Tce.

•Continues to work on the design for High St, from Hereford St to Manchester St.

•Continues with the slow speed zone and way-finding projects in the central city.

The committee will make a recommendation to the city council, which will have the final say.