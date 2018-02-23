Traces of E.coli found in water

The city council has treated drinking water with chlorine after traces of E.coli was discovered.

It is warning residents in Halswell, Oaklands, Westlake, Kennedys Bush, Westmorland, Sutherlands and Landsdowne that they may smell or taste chlorine in their water for the next few days.

“It should dissipate pretty quickly and shouldn’t be noticed for more than about a week,’’ said city council three waters and waste reticulation and maintenance manager Rob Meek.

The Dunbars tank was treated with chlorine on Friday after routine testing revealed the presence of E.coli bacteria in a water sample.

This week’s dosing of the Dunbars tank with chlorine is not part of the planned temporary chlorination of the city’s water supply.

Plans are still being finalised for the roll-out of the temporary treatment programme, which is designed to ensure the safety of the water supply until work has been completed on upgrading the city’s below ground well heads.

The city council has since chlorinated the tank with a very small dose of chlorine and flushed the water pipes.

“We have chlorinated the tank and are releasing the water into the network so it is possible people living in the Halswell, Oaklands, Westlake, Kennedys Bush, Westmorland, Sutherlands and Landsdowne areas may notice a slight taste or smell of chlorine in their water,” Mr Meek said.

About 3000 homes are potentially affected.

“The chlorine is harmless but if you are concerned about the taste, you can keep drinking water in a jug in the fridge. The chlorine taste will dissipate naturally over a few hours,’’ he said.