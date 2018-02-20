Township’s Four Square to be redeveloped

A major redevelopment of the Darfield Four Square has been given the green light.

A new Four Square supermarket is planned, along with a cafe and retail spaces, on the corner of South Tce and McMillan St.

While the application was made by Foodstuffs South Island Ltd, the redevelopment is being undertaken by Darfield Four Square owner/operators Kelvin and Delwyn Taege.

Foodstuffs has assisted the Taeges with the purchase of the land from the district council which adjoins the existing Four Square.

Foodstuffs property and retail development general manager Roger Davidson said it will continue to assist the owners through the consent and construction stages. Mr Taege would not comment on the development.

The application was approved by the district council earlier this month.

The development will be undertaken in two stages, with the existing building set to be demolished at the completion of stage one. A construction timeline is yet to be established.

Mr Davidson said the building consent documents are being compiled. A district council report said the current Four Square building does not provide enough space to operate effectively.

But Mr Davidson said even with Darfield’s anticipated population growth, there would not be sufficient demand to sustain a New World or Pak’nSave supermarket. “The expanded and improved Four Square was the best way forward,” he said. The population in Darfield is expected to grow to 3629 by 2025. The 9669m2 site will contain a 160m2 cafe and two retail buildings. The new Four Square will cover a floor area of 1109m2.

The development is expected to generate more than 250 vehicle movements per day and 126 car parks will be provided on completion of stage two.

Foodstuffs is focusing on a resilience strategy for food distribution in case of natural disasters. Mr Davidson said Darfield needed the upgrade because of its rural location and susceptibility to winter snow storms.

The supermarket will feature generator plugs so generators can be used to save good in an emergency.

District councillor John Morten said the development will be a significant project in the main street of Darfield.

