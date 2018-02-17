Top places motorists snared on speed cameras during break

No one was caught speeding by Canterbury traffic cameras on Christmas Day – a significant drop from the previous year.

Data released to The Star under the Official Information Act shows on December 25, the speed cameras deployed did not catch any vehicles breaking the limit.

On the same day in 2016, 50 speeding tickets were issued after drivers were caught by cameras.

Forty-two of those were caught speeding on Somerfield St, Somerfield, with eight caught on State Highway 1 at Leithfield.

The data does not include speeding tickets issued by police officers on specific roads because the location detail of those tickets varied too much.

However, on Boxing Day, 56 vehicles were caught speeding by traffic cameras. Fifty-one were on State Highway 73 near Darfield, while five were on the same highway at Sheffield.

On Boxing Day 2016, traffic cameras caught 13 vehicles speeding, all of which were on State Highway 7 – six near Hanmer Springs and seven at Glynn Wye.

Canterbury Road Policing manager Inspector Al Stewart said speed was an “aggravating factor” in any crash, along with people not wearing seat belts.

“There were two speed cameras deployed in Canterbury on Christmas day 2017, so for them not to detect any offences is fantastic.”

In terms of the Boxing Day statistics, Inspector Stewart said police looked at the risks and tasked staff to those areas.

“It may well be the deployment of speed camera staff into areas that were identified the year before and, as such, led to a higher detection rate.”

New Year’s Day saw 369 vehicles caught speeding. A majority were on Northcote Rd with 239.

Fifty-nine were caught on Papanui’s Main North Rd, 35 on State Highway 80 at Pukaki, and 21 on State Highway 7 at Waipara.

Eight were caught on State Highway 7 at Waikari, and five on State Highway 1 at Saltwater Creek. On New Year’s Day, 2017, no vehicles were caught speeding by cameras. However, 4513 vehicles were caught by cameras throughout January that year, with 758 on Harewood Rd alone.

Inspector Stewart said on Christmas, Boxing and New Year’s days there were lower volumes of traffic as families went on holiday.

He said speed cameras moved about every two hours based on risk.

“It’s not rocket science – the faster you go, the bigger the mess when you make a mistake and crash.”