Thieves deplete community garden’s supplies

Thieves have stolen most of the supplies owned by the Richmond Community Garden.

More than $550 of garden tools was stolen in what garden co-ordinator Rachel Thwaites is calling a “major set back.”

Following an attempted break-in at the storage shed before Christmas, the group moved the tools.

Less than 72 hours later, the theft happened.

The theft was discovered by a group which was undertaking its monthly volunteering in the garden and found there were no tools to use.

“All our hand tools are gone, we were digging with sticks from the ground,” said Mrs Thwaites.

She said the group of volunteers who work on the garden are absolutely devastated.

“It impacts on the community, it hurts the community at the end of the day,” she said.

The garden is run from donations and grants.

Produce which grows in the garden is given to food banks, such as the Delta Community Trust, Christchurch City Mission and the New Brighton Community Fridge.

Tools such as secateurs, loppers, forks, spades, a weed-eater, 30m hose and reel, and sprinklers were taken.

Mrs Thwaites said the garden will rely on the donation of items and funds from the community but requests people keep an eye out for items with a ‘RCGT’ label on them.