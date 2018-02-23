The rebuild: By the numbers

Tens of thousands of new homes have been consented in Canterbury since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Statistics NZ said yesterday Canterbury’s building costs and rents had risen faster than in other parts of the country.

The figures came in a report to mark seven years since the devastating earthquake.

In the seven years to September, 36,431 new homes were consented in Canterbury, up more than 10,000 when compared with the seven years before the earthquakes.

The cost of building a new home in Canterbury, excluding land, rose 52 per cent in the eight years to September, compared with 40 per cent nationally.

During the same period, rents rose 18 per cent in Canterbury – the same rise as experienced nationally.

Between September 2012 to September last year, 17 per cent more people were employed compared to the period straight after the February 2011 earthquake.

Many of the jobs were in construction, retail, and accommodation. By June 2012, Christchurch’s population had fallen by more than 20,000 from 2010, as people moved away. It returned to pre-earthquake levels last year.

In terms of retail trade, before the earthquakes it showed similar growth to the national level. It fell during 2011 and 2012. Since 2013, it has gradually recovered. Retail and hospitality growth in Christchurch then surged ahead of the national growth and maintained the

gap until 2016.

Large retail and hospitality developments such as the BNZ Centre, ANZ Centre and The Crossing have now opened.

The number of people visiting Christchurch has nearly returned to pre-quake levels. The most common people to visit were tourists, followed by friends and family visiting.

The report found accommodation capacity, although steadily increasing, was still 12 per cent lower than before the quakes.