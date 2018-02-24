The cost of the earthquakes

Seven years on, Deloitte has calculated how much the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes will cost the city council.

It has said the total cost will be more than $10 billion.

Of that, about $2.3 billion has been funded by other parties, so the city council has $7.7 billion to pay.

As of June, the earthquakes had cost the city council $3.6 billion.

Of that, $1.6 billion was Crown contributions, $0.9 billion was from insurance, $0.1 billion in increased rates levies, $0.2 billion from capital release and $0.6 billion from increased debt.

The city council asked Deloitte to calculate the financial cost of the quakes to the city council as part of its Long Term Plan 10-year budget.

It used the city council’s long term plans, forecasts and actual financial information to assess the impact.

In terms of ongoing costs, Deloitte said a further $4 billion of earthquake-related capital investment was required over the next 30 years to return assets to the level they were prior to the quakes.

With inflation, it would total $5.7 billion.