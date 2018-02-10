Templeton residents gear up for big battle against quarry

Fences will be painted and a Givealittle page started in a bid to continue to fight against plans for a quarry near Weedons and Templeton.

Fulton Hogan says the quarry, which will be on a 170ha section of land on Dawsons, Curraghs and Jones Rds, will be there for up to 40 years.

About 500 people filled the Templeton Community Centre last week to ask representatives from Environment Canterbury, the city council and the Selwyn District Council about potential health risks, water issues and the devaluing of properties.

Templeton Residents Association chairman Garry Kilday said the meeting was “really positive” but “there’s a lot they [representatives] aren’t saying.”

Mr Kilday said the group will now look at opening a Givealittle page to help cover legal costs.

He said some residents have offered for their fences to be painted with ‘no quarry’ messages.

At the meeting, a Templeton resident who lives 250m away from the proposed site, asked what will happen to the water supply she gets from her well.

“I’m pretty sure the quarry is going to be deeper than 36m, so what happens when our water is contaminated? Do we just start buying water or what?” she asked.

ECan consents planning manager Phil Burge said “he wouldn’t anticipate they would dig that deep” but they will have to assess the impact once they receive a resource consent application.

But Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora said residents who live near the quarries in Yaldhurst are drinking bottled water due to contaminated wells.

In a letter to the Templeton Residents Association, Fulton Hogan said it would opt for public notification on its resource consent application.

But a day later, when a Weedons resident met with Fulton Hogan, he was told they hadn’t yet decided.

Selwyn District Council environment services manager Tim Harris said the final call on if it is publicly notified lies with the council.

“Something this scale is very likely to go through some sort of notified process irrespective of whether they [Fulton Hogan] ask for that to happen,” he said.

Mr Kilday is concerned no one will monitor the conditions placed on Fulton Hogan’s resource consent.

But Mr Harris said if consent is granted, there will be a range conditions the district council will oversee.

Fulton Hogan is planning on submitting an application in May.