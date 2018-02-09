Sumner rubbish collections increased to twice daily

Rubbish bins will be emptied twice a day in the Sumner area after the city council was criticised for failing to keep up with clearing rubbish bins.

The bins were previously scheduled for one collection per day, Sunday-Friday, and two on Saturday.

However, scorching temperatures drawing people to the beach put pressure on the bins – leading residents to speak out.

Now an evening collection has been added to the daily schedule, which includes Taylors Mistake.

City council acting head of parks Brent Smith said there had been an increase in rubbish volumes. Its contractor had collected 20 per cent more rubbish when compared to the same period last year.

As well as the extra collections, the city council was investigating other changes.

“We’re looking at the number and style of bins we provide and we are also looking at improved signage to inform and encourage appropriate behaviour,’’ Mr Smith said.

He said the city council has had a high number of illegal rubbish dumping reported.

“We have had 72 requests for service come in over the past two months that relate to rubbish being dumped illegally, which is an unacceptably high number,” he said.

“We do our best to keep our beaches, parks and public spaces tidy by making sure we regularly empty the rubbish bins, but we need the public to play their part too and take some civic responsibility,’’ Mr Smith said.