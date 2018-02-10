Springfield’s St Peter’s Community Church in need of repairs

One of Springfield’s oldest buildings is in need of repairs.

The St Peter’s Community Church committee is calling for the Springfield community to support its bid to repaint the roof and undertake repairs to the woodwork on the exterior.

Originally built in 1885, the church’s congregation is planning to run various fundraising ventures to preserve the building.

The committee’s chairman Graeme Dawson said it is a “beautiful little church” and not a lot of money has been spent on it in the last 20 to 30 years.

He said the repaint of the church’s roof is expected to

start at the end of February

while a time line for the exterior of the building is yet to be established.

“The building is not going to fall down – that is overstating it but it does need maintenance so it doesn’t fall down,” Mr Dawson said.

Work on the exterior includes replacing rotten weatherboards, the window sills and the surrounds of the window.

“It is still 100 per cent usable at this stage . . . but it is just if we don’t start it may get to the stage where things are going downhill pretty quickly,” Mr Dawson said.

While the interior of the church was damaged in the earthquake, repairs were covered by insurance.

Mr Dawson said the costs of the repairs are yet to be confirmed.

Venerable Susan Baldwin said the church is the spiritual centre of the community’s heart.

“It is a place where people look for spiritual moments – weddings, funerals or baptism,” she said.

She said because of the growth in Springfield, the church will be moving to having two services a month – on both the first and third Sunday of the month.

Springfield is expected to reach a population of 527 by 2025.

Mr Dawson said because of the age and type of the building, the committee is getting several inquiries for weddings which could be the future of the church.