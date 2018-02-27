Speed not trucks biggest problem on retirement village’s road, says council

A report has revealed speeding vehicles as the biggest issue on Wigram’s Lodestar Ave.

But on-going noise problems could still be addressed by a ban on heavy vehicles, city councillor Anne Galloway said.

Lodestar Ave and Lady Wigram Retirement Village residents have been pleading with the city council, Cr Galloway and MP Megan Woods to put restrictions on heavy vehicles that are keeping them awake at night since April.

A city council staff report that went to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board, and Dr Woods, said the number of speeding vehicles on the Wigram road is a lot higher than the number of heavy vehicles due to the “open space” and “lack of development” on the western side of the road.

“The speed data indicates around 300 vehicles per day travelling at or above 60km/h,” the report said.

The number of heavy vehicles that go along the Wigram road is 1.6 per cent of the average daily traffic, which the report said is “normal” for a local road.

In a bid to reduce the number of speeding vehicles, city council staff have said traffic calming would be the most “effective” way of controlling speed.

“Traffic calming . . . is not funded through the city council’s Long Term Plan. Traffic calming would increase noise on the street due to braking and acceleration and noise created by vehicles moving over raised elements (trucks and light trailers tend to be particularly noisy),” the report said.

But the report said heavy vehicles could still be restricted under the new Traffic and Parking Bylaw, which comes into effect on Thursday and can be delegated by the community board.

“Staff are in the process of developing operational guidelines to assist community boards to make robust and consistent decision on heavy vehicle restrictions.”

Cr Galloway said she was lobbying to restrict trucks.

“Noise and rumbling is still an issue and its been going on for a long time,” she said.

She said the number of heavy vehicles, as well as the speeding vehicles would be contributing to the noise.

Cr Galloway said when the bylaw comes in, there will be more “power and control” for the community board to step in and help residents.

Another traffic count will be taken from Lodestar Ave later in the year.

“Staff concurred that speed is an issue in Lodestar Ave and police have been informed of the issue to regularly patrol the area. Staff will conduct another traffic volume and speed count on Lodestar Ave to compare the data mid-year,” the report said.