Seventy years and still going strong

A glimpse across a public square started a 70-year romance for Ray and Joan Duncan.

The pair celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary last Tuesday with a special morning tea and 40 invited guests at Cashmere View Retirement Home.

Joan was just 14 when she first spotted Ray walking through Cass Square in Hokitika and thought to herself “there’s a nice looking chap.”

At 18, they became engaged and when Ray bought a section in Kaniere Rd in Hokitika two years later, he started to build them a house.

In 1948, when they were both 21, they travelled by train over the mountains to Christchurch and were married at St Giles Presbyterian Church on Papanui Rd, with just a bridesmaid and best man as witnesses.

Joan wore an ice-blue dress and Ray a brown, double-breasted pin stripe suite.

Over the next three years, their children, Shirley and Graeme, were born and Ray started work as an apprentice joiner with R.W. Ross in Hokitika.

Upon shifting to Christchurch in 1957, Ray worked as a maintenance carpenter at Sunnyside Hospital where Joan was employed as a nurse.

After living in Hoon Hay, Avonhead, Cashmere and St Martins, they moved to an apartment at Cashmere View Retirement Village last year where they enjoy the village environment, river walks, and visits from their six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Daughter Shirley Eddington said the morning tea was a lovely occasion.

“They all enjoyed it and they’ve kept talking about it ever since.”