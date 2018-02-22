Seven years: ‘We will always remember them’

Three empty car parks with the faded CTV outline are part of a new memorial to remember the 115 people who died there seven years ago. In the middle sits a pile of river stones – each with a name of someone killed.

On February 22 every year, families, friends and survivors meet at the CTV site to remember loved ones who were killed there.

And on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy, they will have a newly landscaped site to honour those who died.

The site, on the corner of Madras and Cashel Sts, has been transformed into a peaceful memorial to honour the 115 people killed when the building collapsed during the February 2011 earthquake.

A blessing was to be held last night to open it to the public.

Maryanne Jackson was the only CTV employee who was in the building when the magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck that got out.

She ran from her bottom-floor desk when the shaking began. The building collapsed behind her claiming 16 of her colleagues.

“It’s a day that we won’t forget. It’s etched in all our minds. Sometimes it feels just like yesterday and other times it feels like a long time ago.”

Ms Jackson said the new memorial, which incorporates part of the building’s foundations, would be a nice place to visit and reflect.

“The trees are beautiful, I think that’s lovely.”

Part of the site is grassed and natives, flowers and cherry blossom trees are planted in the middle.

There is a water feature and a place where flowers and mementos can be put.

Three car parks remain on the memorial site next to where the regional television station’s entrance used to be. The faded, painted outline of CTV appears on each.

In the middle sits a pile of river stones – each with a name of someone who died there.

Ms Jackson said every year, a group of CTV colleagues, families and friends met at the site.

“We could pick up a stone and talk about that person and say a few funny things about them and the good times we had together.”

She said those lost would never be forgotten.

“We will always remember them. They were doing their jobs. They were all very creative and talented people who were passionate about CTV. They all enjoyed working there – we all did. We were like a family.”

Otakaro did the site landscaping.