Seven years on: Canterbury earthquake memorial service

The civic service to commemorate the 7th anniversary of the February 22, 2011 earthquake will take place on Wednesday.

It will be held at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial wall, Oi Manawa, at 12.30pm.

The service is expected to take about 45mins, followed by the laying of floral tributes.

If you cannot be at the service, star.kiwi will be showing the city council live stream here.

The public viewing area is on the north bank, across the river from the wall, by Cambridge Tce and Montreal St.

There is no parking on Cambridge Tc.