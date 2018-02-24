Section of Heathcote River ‘left to ruins’

Broken footpaths, overgrown vegetation and seats covered in graffiti along part of the Heathcote River have prompted an urgent report into poor maintenance.

City councillor Yani Johanson said there had been a “complete lack of maintenance” along a stretch of the river from Opawa Rd to the estuary.

“It’s everything. The rubbish bins are broken, the vegetation has grown over the rubbish bins, the seats are covered in graffiti and scratched, and the footpath is broken in some places,” he said.

“It’s just been left to ruins.”

Cr Johanson, supported by the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board, has requested an urgent report on the maintenance levels along that stretch of the river.

The report is expected to come back next month.

Cr Johanson said parts of Woolston, especially around Radley St, had been particularly problematic.

“In my view there’s a complete lack of maintenance.”

Cr Johanson said it was a lovely part of the city, but it was not being looked after as it should.

At last week’s meeting, the board also asked that a master plan for the area be developed, like there was for other sections of the river.

It would give guidance for the long term management and enhancement of the lower part of the river.

It also requested information on what landscaping would take place after the dredging of the Woolston Cut had finished.

Meanwhile, the city council will decide at its March 1 meeting whether to fast track the first stage of a dredging project along the river, in a bid to reduce the flood risk.