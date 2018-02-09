Second measles diagnosis in Christchurch

A second case of the measles has been discovered in Christchurch.

An 11-year-old child is recovering at home after contracting the virus in a general practice waiting room.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Alistair Humphrey said the child contracted measles after coming into contact with a 30-year-old man who contracted the virus overseas.

The man has now recovered from the virus.

“These are the first cases of measles in Canterbury since May 2017. Community and Public Health staff are now working to contain any potential spread,” Dr Humphrey said.

Investigations have shown the child attended two days of school, a church service, ate in a restaurant and played at Margaret Mahy Family Playground before being diagnosed. They also attended their medical practice.

Dr Humphrey said the people the child came into contact with during those occasions were potentially at risk of contracting measles.

“We are working with the medical centre and school to ensure people who were exposed to the virus in those locations are contacted. We also need to warn those who were at the church, restaurant and the playground that they have been exposed.”

The child attended a service at Our Lady of Victories Church at 6pm on February 3.

They were at Nando’s Restaurant in Sydenham between 5pm-7pm on Waitangi Day and the Margaret Mahy Playground for a short period between 5pm-10pm.

Dr Humphrey said there was no risk to anyone who had been to the church for another service or went to Nando’s or Margaret Mahy Playground outside of those times.

“Anyone who was at that church service or at the Margaret Mahy Family Playground or Nando’s in Sydenham after 5pm on Waitangi Day is potentially at risk. If you fall into that category and feel unwell, our advice is for you to stay at home and call your GP for medical advice. Staying at home is important as you may be contagious.”

The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, sore red eyes and white spots inside the mouth. After three to five days a rash may appear.

Dr Humphrey said the re-emergence of the virus was a timely reminder for everyone to ensure they were fully immunised.

“The scheduled vaccinations are free from your general practice and some pharmacies. Measles is a very serious illness and we need to work together to ensure the South Island returns to its measles-free status.”

MEASLES FAST FACTS