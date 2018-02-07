Second godwits book for local author

A well-known local children’s writer is about to release another book – on the godwits, Southshore and the estuary.

Written by Marlene Bennetts and illustrated by Trish Bowles, Yolaska the Godwit is set to be released at the New Brighton Museum on February 27.

It is a children’s picture book about a young godwit migrating to New Zealand with the rest of his flock.

Mrs Bennetts, 80, was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to literature in the 2003 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Mrs Bowles has illustrated more than 30 children’s books.

The pair have worked together on a number of books, including a series of small environmental stories about endangered species which have been endorsed by the Department of Conservation.

This includes another book about godwits, Skalaska’s New Home, which was published in 2005. It has been reprinted five times, translated into Maori and purchased by the city council to put into local schools.

Yolaska the Godwit has been written, illustrated, printed and published locally and covers the impact of the earthquakes on the natural environment.

It also discusses pollution and endangered species and may also be used in schools as an educational tool.

Godwits fly 11,500km non-stop every year from Alaska to New Zealand and arrive every February and March.

The 20th anniversary of the annual Farewell to the Godwits event will be held in South Brighton in March.

Forty people attended the first event 20 years ago and now more than 850 people are estimated to attend.