Search for teen missing at Sumner beach

Police are searching for the body of a Linwood teenager who went missing while swimming at Scarborough Beach, in Sumner.

The 14-year-old went missing around 3pm near Cave Rock on Monday after he and a friend got into trouble in the water. His friend made it back to shore.

Police, Coastguard boats and surf club crews joined in the search for the boy, with a number of boats and a helicopter deployed to help.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the search was now unfortunately focused on recovering the teen’s body.