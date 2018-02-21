Scaffolding falls as waves batter New Brighton Pier

Scaffolding has broken loose from the New Brighton Pier, as waves generated from Cyclone Gita pound it.

The city council said one of the scaffold gantries on the pier had fallen into the sea following the high tide and large waves.

Staff have removed scaffolding boards and wound down operations on the pier deck as a precaution

There is likely to be debris near the beach that poses a potential hazard to surfers.

Contractors have been working since the start of the year to repair columns that sustained damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquakes.

Contractors work in the scaffolding, which hangs over the side of the pier.

The $9.7 million pier repairs are scheduled to be completed by March.