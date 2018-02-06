Rolleston mother accomplishes endurance swim across Lake Taupo

A Rolleston swimmer has glided her way through her biggest challenge yet – successfully swimming across Lake Taupo.

Hannah Drury, 39, swam from the south to the north end of the great lake – covering 41.5km in the marathon swim.

She is the latest and first swimmer of the year to achieve the FortyPointTwo Lake Taupo Marathon Swim.

Mrs Drury completed her swim in 14hr 9min – starting at 5.30am and finishing at about 7.39pm. “I just wanted a challenge really. I had taken up open swimming in January last year.

“I was really enjoying it because I am normally a pool swimmer. I heard (about) people doing this and thought maybe I could train for that and do it myself,” she said.

Mrs Drury said the conditions for her swim on January 20 were perfect with 5 knot winds, no waves and 20 deg C.

The rules of the marathon say Mrs Drury could stop to eat and drink, but could not touch the boat of her support crew or she would be disqualified.

“At about six hours, I remember saying to my support crew ‘do you think I can really do this?’. They were like ‘yes, yes, yes you can’ and they gave me things to think about for the next half hour,” she said.

After conquering Lake Taupo, Mrs Drury said she was “absolutely exhausted. I collapsed into a heap on the floor but then I was fine after a minute or two.”

Leading up to the event, she spent about 10 months training at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre and in oceans and lakes.

From November last year, Mrs Drury started training in open water, including Lake Hood, Lake Pegasus, Corsair Bay and Cass Bay.

She said she had great support from her husband, and her two boys aged 5 and 7 were at the beach waiting for her at the end of her marathon.

“My boys were quite excited about me doing it . . . they said ‘you did good in your swim mummy, well done’”.

Since 1955, swimmers have endured their way across Lake Taupo after Margaret Sweeney, of Auckland, became the first person to successfully cross the lake.