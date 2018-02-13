Restrictions on Summit Rd use unlikely to go ahead

Night-time restrictions on Summit Rd are looking unlikely.

Following negative public feedback, city council staff will not be recommending that proposed night-time access restrictions to Summit Rd and Worsleys Rd go ahead.

However, a final recommendation to the city council will only be made by the hearings panel after community deputations are heard on February 15.

The time restrictions would prohibit vehicles under 3500kg from 10pm to 5am, Thursday to Monday, and on public holidays and were an attempt to address concerns about anti-social road use, safety, vandalism, fire and littering.

Public consultation resulted in 865 submissions – 545 did not support the proposal, 221 were in support, and 99 were in support but had some concerns.

These included restricting landscape and astronomy photographers; penalising sightseekers; that it could drive the problem elsewhere; and that it would not be adequately enforced by police.

Favourable comments related to making the road safer for cyclists and that Summit Rd was a safer place for boy racers to be than in the city where it is more heavily populated.

A hearings panel will meet to hear submitters on February 15, then make a final recommendation to the city council on whether to adopt the proposal.

Banks Peninsula city councillor Andrew Turner is on the panel and said for him, it would be a question of looking at what the effects of a ban would be, namely “whether we’ve got a problem that would be displaced into other areas.”

There was no point in putting rules in place if they weren’t going to be enforced, he said.

“We can put whatever rules in place we want, but if they’re not going to have any practical effect because of lack of an enforcement regime . . . that’s something we need to be aware of.”

Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen told Bay Harbour News last August there won’t be any extra police to enforce the proposed night-time restrictions.

City council manager transport operations Aaron Haymes said city council staff would continue to work with police.

He said speed humps and gates had been investigated “but are not considered appropriate for this particular situation.”