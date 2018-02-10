Residents urged to contact water trust if streams are polluted

Residents concerned their local river, stream or pond may be polluted are urged to contact the Waterwatch Education Trust.

For more than 20 years, Waterwatch has operated as an outreach programme of Lincoln University for school pupils and students in years 7-13, and for communities in Canterbury.

The programme takes groups to their local waterway to assess its condition with respect to aquatic life, and determine the chemical, physical and biological status of the water.

The programme has received significant annual funding for many years from the Rata Foundation.

This funding, plus the support of Lincoln University, has enabled Waterwatch to be delivered at no charge to schools and community groups.

Recently, following changes at Lincoln University, Waterwatch has become a charitable trust.

Waterwatch trustee Sue Jarvis said the organisation is desperately searching for a lockable shed or old double garage to store a vehicle and equipment.

She said the garage or shed could be located on a rural property around the Lincoln or Prebbleton area.

The organisation operates with up to six kits of equipment, worth about $6000 each.

The kits provide nets, waders, gumboots, buckets, specimen trays and identification charts that are used to catch and identify aquatic macro-invertebrates, which can be used to assess the health of the stream.

Most of the excursions are conducted for school science, biology and geography classes, but there has recently been increased uptake from agriculture and horticulture teachers too.

The organisation can work with schools to incorporate waterway research into their NCEA assessment tasks at all levels.

The organisation

also attend events organised by community or farmer groups to introduce them to water monitoring techniques and how we might help them to investigate their waterways. It is currently assisting a rural group near Kaiapoi to regularly monitor their local stream.

•To help Waterwatch find a new garage or shed and to find out more about the organisation, email waterwatchnz@gmail.com or go to www.waterwatch.co.nz or visit its Facebook page – www.facebook.com/pg/waterwatchnz