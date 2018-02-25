Redcliffs artist into first round of prestigious international portrait competition

When Redcliffs artist Julia Holden entered the BP Portrait Award at the National Portrait Gallery, London, she didn’t expect to get any further.

“I was in the mode of putting work in to various things at the time and I thought: ‘Well I’ll just enter and see what happens.’ And it was to my very great surprise that it got accepted for the first round.”

Anyone from around the world can enter the prestigious competition – close to 3000 did so this year and it was “really thrilling” to be selected from that group, said Holden.

All entrants upload and send a digital image of their portrait.

From there, judges invite several hundred to send their works in for the next round of judging.

Holden packed up the portrait last Friday and sent it off to London.

Last year’s award attracted 2580 entries from 87 countries. Judged anonymously, 53 portraits were selected for final exhibition.

Being picked for the first round was a “big deal,” said Holden, whose Lyttelton: Redux exhibition at Canterbury Museum showcased portraits of Lyttelton locals recreated as notable figures from the town’s past.

Her painting Caroline: (Ruby Cumming, after Leo Bensemann) is made in the same way.

It was created at a live event hosted by the New Zealand Portrait Gallery, Wellington, in March last year, during an exhibition featuring Christchurch-based portraiture specialist Leo Bensemann, a contemporary of Rita Angus.

The recreation of Bensemann’s original 1940 portrait Caroline Oliver, took about an hour, with model Ruby Cumming acting as Holden’s ‘living canvas.’

“It’s a tricky situation because it’s a painting award; so I’m kind of testing the boundaries because it’s a record of a performance work; some would argue that it’s a photograph. But I’m a painter and I want it to be read in terms of painting.”

In her accompanying letter to the judges, Holden explains that Caroline is intended “as a respectful and serious provocation to currently accepted characteristics of the traditional painted portrait.”

Holden expects to hear around March 8 whether she has made it through.