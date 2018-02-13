Rebuild begins on major intersections

Three major central city intersections will be rebuilt over six weekends, half an intersection at a time.

Work will begin on the Montreal and Tuam St intersection on Friday, with Durham and Antigua Sts and Antigua and St Asaph Sts following.

Ōtākaro Ltd chief executive Albert Brantley said taking advantage of the warm nights and doing the work over weekends with fast setting asphalt will reduce the impact it has on traffic.

“We are working on weekends to minimise disruptions. If it was done during normal working hours each section would take two to three weeks to complete. This way daily commuters will be unaffected.”

Half of each intersection can be done in one weekend so each intersection will take two weekends to complete.

Subject to weather work will happen:

• Montreal/Tuam St intersection – Northern half -16 – 19 February.

• Montreal/Tuam St intersection – Southern half – 23 – 26 February.

• Durham/Tuam St intersection – Northern half – 2 – 5 March.

• Antigua/St Asaph St intersection – Western half – 9 – 12 March.

• Durham/Tuam St intersection – Southern half – 16 – 19 March.

• Antigua/St Asaph St intersection – Eastern half – 23 – 26 March.

“These well-used intersections need replacing. We’re completely digging them out and rebuilding them to make them stronger and to extend their lifespan,” said Mr Brantley.

“These sections of road will remain rougher than usual until April/May, when the final surface can be laid in long stretches. This will reduce the number of joins required and bumps in the road.”

People are asked to avoid unnecessary travel through the city and to go around via the four avenues.

“The central city is open for business and people will still be able to get where they need to go. Plan ahead and allow extra time as delays are expected.”

Road users are asked to keep an eye out for road signs suggesting alternate routes, listen for radio information and visit www.tfc.govt.nz to determine the best route around town.

Work on Durham St, Manchester St, around Victoria Square and the majority of the Health Precinct will be finished around the middle of the year.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and please keep supporting central city businesses throughout these works.”