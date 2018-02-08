Raising money to give back with the Star Media City to Surf

Last year Leanne Corboy had a wheelchair pushed beside her by husband Craig while she walked the Star Media City2Surf to raise money for the Bowel and Liver Trust.

He thought she might collapse before making the finish line.

But this year not only will the wheelchair be left at home, she will have a small army of followers all walking to raise money for the trust, which she said has changed her life.

Mrs Corboy, 31, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and endometriosis by equipment purchased by the trust for Christchurch Hospital, a breakthrough which would have been impossible without the machine.

Her goal this year is to raise $10,000 for the trust in aid of finding a cure, and her workplace, Bupa’s Parklands Care Home, is getting behind her and her supporters, matching their donations up to $2000.

“We are trying to find a cure and we are urging anyone to join the team and help us find a cure,” she said.

So far 45 people have come forward to say they will walk with her, but she expects the number to get much bigger.

And she said participating in the City2Surf is the perfect way to do it.

“I walk 7km every morning, not just for training, but for myself. I will walk in the 14km in the City2Surf,” she said.

Before her first go at the run, it was a real challenge, she said.

“I went from not being able to walk to being able to get involved with this event and with a determined mind and a fantastic support crew we can raise money for something that has given me so much,” she said.

•If you would like to get involved and donate to the Liver and Bowel Trust, email margaret@bowelandliver.org.nz

•To enter the Star Media City2Surf, visit.

www.city2surf.co.nz

•The City2Surf on March 18 will be split into 6km

and 14km sections

•The 14km fun run will start at Centennial Park, Spreydon, at 9am

•The Sport Canterbury 6km fun run will start at Hansen Park, Opawa, at 10am

•Both events will finish at the Ferrymead playing fields

•There will be entertainment with live music, food and free children’s entertainment following the event