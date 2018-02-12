Push for lowered speed limit on Halswell Rd

Residents are wanting the speed limit lowered from 60km/h to 50km/h on Halswell Rd “before somebody gets killed.”

Halswell Rd/Candys Rd Neighbourhood Support Group co-ordinator Malcolm Lilley said the stretch of road between Glovers and Candys Rds is “like a raceway,” especially in the morning, evening or on weekends.

“A lot of cars just drop their foot, especially when they’re heading out of town – they come around that corner past the school and they think they’re on the open road,” Mr Lilley said.

The neighbourhood group has been pushing for change for a number of years now but with no success.

“We have approached the police, New Zealand Transport Agency and Nuk Korako and we get a lot of verbal commitment, but nothing seems to happen at all,” Mr Lilley said.

And he’s concerned if something doesn’t change, there may be a “horrible accident.”

National List MP Nuk Korako said when representatives from the NZTA visited last year, they “couldn’t see a reason to change the speed limit.”

But he said a new development near the problem area may “change the criteria” for a lowered speed limit.

Mr Korako has requested a meeting with the Associate Ministers of Transport Julie Anne Genter and Shane Jones to discuss the issue further.

Mr Lilley said the safety of children, cyclists and drivers is compromised by speeding.

“It’s just bad – bad traffic management,” he said.

Although Mr Lilley has

seen the odd police car monitoring the speed, he says the way they park is obvious to oncoming traffic and “achieves nothing.”

He believes a radar speed sign and a speed camera could do the trick, but after applying for the sign almost three years ago, admits it’s not going to happen.

“No way in the world we’re going to get one by the sounds of it,” Mr Lilley said.