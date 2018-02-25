Public urged to fight proposed bus cuts

Bus users in Papanui are being urged to fight a proposed cut to two local routes.

More than 110,000 passenger trips will be affected by Environment Canterbury’s draft Long Term Plan proposal to cut six of the city’s lowest performing bus routes including two from Papanui – the 107 Styx Mill to Northlands and the 108 Casebrook to Northlands.

But city councillor Mike Davidson is calling on people to submit on the plan, which opens for feedback on Monday, in a bid to keep the bus routes.

“I urge people to submit on ECan’s draft Long Term Plan and ask that they retain these bus routes,” he said.

ECan’s senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said there are no services that cover the same routes, which carried a combined total of 110,664 in the last financial year.

“At this stage, there are no alternative services proposed,” Mr Gibbon said.

Cr Davidson said: “It’s not good enough,” that ECan hasn’t given residents any alternatives.

“It’s disappointing to see it’s the only option being put forward,” he said.

“I have a lot of elderly people ringing me up saying they’re struggling to use the bus system as it is, that’s only going to get worse.”

The routes are proposed to be cut bid to plug a $4 million shortfall in ECan’s public transport finance.

Said the draft plan: “We recognise that in any scenario there will be people affected by the proposed changes. We are looking for the right balance so that we can maintain a sustainable service for the majority of users at the best value.”

The reason for the cuts is largely due to patronage across the city still only reaching 80 per cent pre-earthquake standards.

But Cr Davidson said the routes are an “essential social service” for people who have no other means of travel that should not have to rely on “fare box recovery” to survive.

“I just find it not good enough that ECan hasn’t told residents how much it would cost to keep the routes.”

He said the focus seemed to people on people coming in from out of town, not Christchurch residents who pay ECan rates as well.

The proposal will be open for feedback on www.ecan.govt.nz from Monday until March 26.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Will you be affected by the proposed bus cuts? What do you think of the plan? Email your views to julia.evans@starmedia.kiwi