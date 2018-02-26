Public feedback begins on long awaited Linwood pool

Community consultation is about to start on the $21 million Linwood Woolston Pool.

At its meeting yesterday, the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board tabled a document which will go out to the community in the next four to six weeks to gather feedback on the pool’s location and features of the facility.

In a report, city council staff said the consultation would “support a fully informed decision on the selection of a site and gather additional feedback on community requirements/expectations of the facility.”

Feedback will then be taken into consideration during the development of the pool’s concept plan, which is expected to be started in July.

he city council has allocated about $21.6 million in its Long Term Plan for the facility and outlined its preferred location as the nursery site at Linwood Park, near the corner of Linwood Ave and Smith St.

“This location meets all our criteria, which makes it a standout option for the community. Currently this section of Linwood Park is an old nursery that is no longer used and has good quality land that is already owned by the city council,” the report said.

Other benefits of the Linwood Park site include proximity to Eastgate Shopping Centre and the Linwood Library. There is also a major cycleway next to the site and room for the facility to grow.

Further possible locations identified include Woolston Park, 180 Smith St, the Linwood Service Centre, an alternative location on Linwood Park and Bromley Park.

Construction of the pool is not expected to start until the end of next year and be completed in 2021.

“Once this round of engagement has closed . . . a recommendation on where it should be built will be made to the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board. At this stage, we expect that they will decide on a site mid-2018,” the consultation document said.

There will be a second round of consultation regarding the facility’s concept design.

“We expect this will kick off early in the second half of 2018.”

The former Woolston Outdoor Pool, which was next to the old Woolston School, was removed in 2006.

The community has been campaigning for a new one for years.