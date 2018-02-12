Politicians Megan Woods and Eugenie Sage to meet with residents over quarry

Wigram MP Megan Woods and the Green Party’s Eugenie Sage will meet with residents on Saturday to talk about quarrying issues in Templeton and Weedons.

This follows news that Fulton Hogan is considering developing another site, 115ha in size, on Dawsons, Maddisons and Jones Rds.

The firm has a licence to carry out exploratory work on the city council-owned land.

Fulton Hogan already has plans to quarry for up to 40 years on a 170ha section of land next door. It also has a proposal for a third site of 21ha on Curraghs Rd.

Templeton and Weedons residents have expressed their concerns about the health risks, water issues and the devaluing of properties at public meetings in the past couple of months.

Dr Woods said residents are doing a “really good job” and she is looking forward to meeting with them.

“My advice to them will be to encourage them to do what they’re doing and that is continuing to make contact and bring the issue before decision-makers,” she said.

When asked whether she will be an advocate for residents, Dr Woods said she is going to listen, see what the issues are and try and find a solution.

Although the 115ha section of land is owned by the city council, head of resource consents John Higgins said it did not know a minerals exploration licence had been granted.

He said the city council didn’t issue the licence – New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals did.

NZPM issued the licence as part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“The city council has only granted a grazing licence as landowner. While Fulton Hogan has been granted the licence, it cannot exercise it without landowner approval. The city council has not given any such approval,” Mr Higgins said.

He said the city council will be following up with Fulton Hogan.

A MBIE spokesman said Fulton Hogan was granted the five-year permit in September 2016.

He said “exploration activities include surveys, sampling, aeromagnetic surveys, exploratory drilling, geological studies, compiling reports and analysing data.”

“Any discoveries are then evaluated for their commercial feasibility. But before any mining or extraction can take place a mining permit is required from NZPM,” the spokesman said. However, he said before work can begin on land, a resource consent is generally required. Fulton Hogan were unable to respond to questions from Selwyn Times before deadline.