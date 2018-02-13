PHOTOS: Watson bowls Weedons to win

Weedons have kept themselves in title contention thanks to a mesmerising display of right-arm pace bowling from Josh Watson, which helped them roll a young Lincoln side on Saturday.

Watson was the star of the show at Weedons Domain, claiming 6/10 from just 3.5 overs, as Lincoln were bowled out for just 78. He then chipped in with the bat, finishing 19 not out to secure his side the six-wicket victory.

The win moves Weedons within touching distance of competition leaders Leeston-Southbridge which lost to defending champions Sefton.

With representative commitments and what was described as “an ill-timed wedding”, Sefton fielded a team with an average age in the golden oldies range, including club stalwarts Nick Proudfoot and Blair Walker.

Leeston-Southbridge were rolled at home for just 90, which the visitors would reach with ease.

Other results saw Southbrook win the one-day shield from the talented young Cheviot side.

At Cheviot Domain, the home side batted well to compile 221, with Scott Burnett top-scoring on 58.

With the star top-order pair of Shanan Stewart and Jack Boyle on Canterbury Country Hawke Cup duties, perennial run-getter Matt Brine anchored the chase.

After he was out for 102, fellow seasoned campaigner Darryn Boyle stayed composed to reach the target, nine wickets down.

In Rangiora on a sub-par Dudley Park pitch and slow outfield, visiting Darfield-South Malvern scrapped for a hard-fought victory over Oxford-Rangiora.

Darfield-South Malvern won the toss and elected to bat first. After struggling early on with the moving ball, Darfield-South Malvern went from 100/8 to 166/9 off 45 overs thanks to an incredible innings by Anoop Surendran.

Surendran clubbed 45 off just 19 balls in what would prove to be a decisive innings.

Oxford-Rangiora got off to a flyer in response before losing three quick wickets. Some handy partnerships got them through to 127/6 and a sniff of victory.

But Darfield-South Malvern hung tough and eventually bowled the hosts out for 149 after 39 overs.

Scoreboard:

•Lincoln 78 (R Clarke 20; J Watson 6/10, B Nightingale 2/4) lost to Weedons 80/4 (G Painter 20no, J Watson 19no; M Elliot 1/5).

•Leeston-Southbridge 90 (H James 4/25, O Bragg 2/10, A Laffey 2/13) lost to Sefton 91/2 (M Rowe 53no, H James 17no).

•Cheviot 221 (S Burnett 58, H Workman 49, J Hyde 38; J Tavendale 2/2, D Boyle 2/20) lost to Southbrook 222/9 (M Brine 102, D Boyle 47no; C Sidey 4/37).

•Darfield-South Malvern 166/9 (A Surenden 45, M Pauling 23, P Reardon 23; G Mauger 3/20, M Murphy 2/12, N Cook 2/21) beat Oxford-Rangiora 149 (D Smith 31, J Waghorn 28, C Scott 22, M Power 21; P Reardon 4/28; A Surendren 2/21).