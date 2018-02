More than 60,000 people were at Hagley Park for the ever popular Sparks event.

Held on Saturday night, the annual event celebrated its 35th anniversary.

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Kenneth Young, featured popular pieces from In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg to The Superman March by Williams.

The night ended on a high with the fireworks display to the 1812 Overture.

PHOTOS: CCC/TANDEM STUDIOS