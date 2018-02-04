Petition to extend dog park

Feedback and an online petition is being sought in a bid to extend The Groynes dog park.

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board member Aaron Campbell has set up a petition, Extend Groynes Dog Park – More Park 2 Bark, on change.org.

And Mr Campbell has been hard at work putting up signs around the area seeking feedback from users.

Said Mr Campbell: “Ninety-nine per cent of the infrastructure is in place, including suitable fencing for a dog park bordering the motorway bypass but there are no plans to utilise it. Allowing dogs and their owners in is a logical and cost-effective use of the space.”

It comes following setting up signs to get feedback on the proposal, which would see a part of a 31ha empty lot leftover from the Western Belfast Bypass added to the Northwood dog park.

“An extension wouldn’t be all of that area but I’m open to hearing from users. Their input is the most important thing,” he said.

He launched his bid following frustration with the slow city council process and says he simply wants the public to take advantage of the space.

“It’s a work in progress. There’s no long-term plan for the extension. But I’m trying to get permission to set up a poster and start getting feedback from users,” Mr Campbell said.

“Once you spend a few thousand, it’ll pretty much take care of itself from there,” he said.