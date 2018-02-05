Peninsula road maintenance criticised as bare minimum

Almost $800,000 is being spent on new chip for gravel roads on Banks Peninsula this financial year.

But the manager of the peninsula’s largest trucking firm, Banks Peninsula Transport, says that isn’t enough.

Rex Gebbie wrote to Banks Peninsula Community Board member Pam Richardson late last year about poorly maintained metal roads and overgrown trees creating a hazard for his drivers.

The board asked city council staff to report back on Mr Gebbie’s concerns by the end of this month.

City council manager city streets maintenance Mark Pinner told Bay Harbour News the 360km of unsealed roads had gravel added each year “based on condition and need.”

Over the 2017/18 financial year “approximately $780,000 will be invested in the network. Unsealed roads are also regularly graded and maintained, and there is an increasing focus on maintaining the associated water tables to minimise the ongoing maintenance issues and costs,” said Mr Pinner.

Maintenance work was “typically reactive” to significant weather or other events and seasonal demand, he said.

But Mr Gebbie said the city council was not responding quickly enough.

“Like that slip in Church Bay from September – stuff just isn’t getting done, they’re not reacting fast enough. There’s still slips over here that they haven’t fixed, roads have slips on the outside of them, and nothing’s been touched.”

He also said gravel was being laid in a single layer which didn’t give sufficient cover.

“These roads are pretty unique and they need attention. You just can’t put one stone depth of shingle on there and then put a grader through six months later and grade that one stone off again. It’s not getting enough on it,” Mr Gebbie

said.

He said the city council was doing “only what they had to,” which wasn’t enough.

“We need one deep spread on these roads, a really good coating.”

Another concern was overgrown trees encroaching onto roads. A lot of the peninsula’s roads were “totally illegal” because of the trees sticking out, Mr Gebbie said.

Mr Pinner said vegetation was expected to be 300mm behind the water table/channel adjacent to the road, or 2m back where there was none.