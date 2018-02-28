Papanui Bush to be reinstated

A portion of Papanui Bush is set to be reinstated more than 150 years after its last tree was felled.

The city council has budgeted $11,000 to begin the first stage of the Papanui-Innes Community Board’s plan to regenerate the forest in Bridgestone Reserve and an unused drainage reserve on Langdons Rd.

A city council staff report said planting would begin before the end of June, which would make it only the second native bush in the city alongside Riccarton Bush.

Said the report: “Unlike Riccarton Bush were the foresight and vision of the Deans family protected approximately 7ha of this forest for future generations, Papanui Bush was immediately felled over a period of five to six years.”

The bush once took up 36ha between what is now Papanui High School and Vagues Rd in 1850.

The report said there is a “unique opportunity” to reflect some of the city’s natural, cultural and pioneering heritage through planting totara and other native trees and plants.

But the modern version will be a lot smaller than it’s predecessor, which is one of the first things pioneers would have seen when walking into the city over the Port Hills.

Community board member John Stringer has been lobbying to get the project under way.

“This is essentially waste land that can now be planted and bird habitat developed to draw native tui, bellbird and kereru back in to Papanui,” he said

Two plantings of 1100m2 and 1000m2 at the north and south ends of the reserve – that would be about 1520 native trees, including 70 totara.

The planting would be done by Papanui High School and Mr Stringer said he plans to work with local businesses, other schools and organisations such as churches to help with future plantings.

“I will be working hard to see if we can’t extend the idea to restore Papanui Bush through a phased series of community-led plantings not only on this drainage land but in other pockets that might be appropriate over time,” Mr Stringer said.