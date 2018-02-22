Pair lucky to escape after fiery crash near Rolleston

Two men are lucky to be alive after their ute somersaulted into a tree line and “burst into flames” after crashing with another car.

The 18-year-old driver and his passenger were able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire on Friday about 7.40pm on Springston Rolleston Rd.

The other vehicle, which had five family members in it, hit a power pole, breaking it off at the base which brought an electrical transformer down on the bonnet.

All seven involved in the incident were from the Selwyn area, police said.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John spokesman said.

Rolleston chief fire officer Nigel Lilley said he has no idea how it was not a fatal crash when they found one vehicle completely engulfed in flames which spread 100m down a tree line and threatened a nearby house.

“They were lucky they got out of the vehicle because, if we had to cut them out, they would not have been here,” he said.

Senior Constable Andy Williamson said it was a miracle no one was killed, but he could not elaborate on how the crash happened

until an investigation was completed.

“Generally speaking, if people drove more defensively, then some of these crashes wouldn’t happen,” he said.

On Thursday, Malcolm Lawrence Brierley and Margaret Anne Brierley, both 65 and from the United Kingdom, were killed at the intersection of Shands and Blakes Rds, Prebbleton, after a crash with a truck.

The serious crash unit is still investigating the Prebbleton incident.