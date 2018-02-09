Out with plastic in with paper

The Turf and One Good Horse in Parklands is doing its part for the environment by phasing out the use of plastic straws.

“It’s 2018 and plastic straws are on their way out!” the restaurant and sports bar posted on its Facebook page.

Paper straws will be available for use in the future, however, it is recommending to go completely straw-less.

It will be phasing out the straws over the next few weeks.

The reason behind the move is environmentally-based, claiming that 500 million single-use plastic straws are used daily by just the United States alone and that a lot of these will end up in landfills and eventually the ocean.

City councillor and chair of the innovation and sustainability committee, Vicki Buck, is completely behind the move, saying plastic straws are completely unnecessary.

“I’m delighted to see The Turf and One Good Horse taking action. I think its great.’’

“I love it that so many cafes and restaurants are taking action to do this, it’s happening across the city in lots of cafes and bars. It’s great to see the hospitality industry leading the charge on this,” said Cr Buck.