Nostalgia festival growing in popularity

Take a trip down memory lane this weekend at the fifth annual Nostalgia Festival.

The event, held at Ferrymead Heritage Park on Saturday, was recently named as one of the fastest growing and most-loved festivals in the country by Air New Zealand, organiser Johnny Gibson said.

He’s curated an eclectic range of acts for all ages and flavours this year, from cult Dunedin pop-rock group The Chills to Los Angeles-based musical prodigy Connan Mockasin.

It retains a local edge with award-winning singer-songwriter and Heathcote resident, Amiria Grenell, appearing with Amy Grace on the main stage as The Swan Sisters.

Grenell’s latest, Autumn, was a finalist for best folk album at the 2016 New Zealand Music Awards.

She has toured Australasia with Fly My Pretties and is in demand for festivals and events, both as a solo performer and a children’s entertainer.

Also on the main stage, Lyttelton-based musician Richard Larsen appears with Glass Vaults – a popular Wellington group producing bright, psychedelic pop tunes. About 600 people attended the inaugural Nostalgia Festival in 2014 – this year, more than four thousand are expected.

Mr Gibson said they were a “community-minded” festival.

“We grow organically – we don’t have a huge marketing budget and blast it across the city. An underground festival is probably the best way to describe it; it’s unique to the city and unique to Ferrymead Heritage Park.”

A second stage has been added this year showcasing local emerging artists and old school vinyl-spinning DJ’s like Pylonz and Instant Fantasy and the uber-experienced Simon Kong.

Don’t expect hot dogs and candyfloss vans; vendors are “real food enthusiasts” like Sumner’s Utopia Ice, Gatherings Restaurant and Lyttelton food delivery business, Green Dinner Table, said Mr Gibson.

“We’ve been accredited as a conscious consumer festival three years ago so we have been working with the city council on a zero waste system as well; we’ll have reusable cups. We try to have as little an impact on the venue as possible.”

As well as music, food and drink, there are street performers, hourly theatre shows, steam train rides and all of the regular attractions within the park.

The festival is popular with families and children and to support those with little ones Plunket Canterbury are providing a feeding and nappy change station as well.

Nostalgia Festival at Ferrymead Heritage Park runs from 12.30pm till 8pm on Saturday. For tickets, go to www.nostalgiafestival.co.nz/tickets/