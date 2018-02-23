Northcote Rd drivers heavily ticketed

A speed camera on Northcote Rd dished out more than two-thirds of the speeding tickets in Canterbury on New Year’s Day.

Data released to Nor’West News under the Official Information Act shows on New Year’s Day 369 vehicles were caught speeding across the region.

The most were from the speed camera on Northcote Rd where 239 tickets were sent to motorists.

Another 59 were caught on Main North Rd in Papanui.

The other 71 tickets were handed out with 35 on State Highway 80 at Pukaki, and 21 on State Highway 7 at Waipara.

Eight were caught on State Highway 7 at Waikari, and five on State Highway 1 at Saltwater Creek.

The data does not include speeding tickets issued by police officers on specific roads because the location detail on those tickets varied too much.

On New Year’s Day last year, no vehicles were caught speeding by cameras.

However, 4513 vehicles were caught speeding by cameras throughout January that year, with 758 on Harewood Rd

alone.

On Christmas Day, the speed cameras deployed did not catch any vehicles speeding.

That compared with 50 speeding tickets being issued after drivers were caught by cameras on the same day in 2016.

Canterbury Road Policing manager Inspector Al Stewart said speed was a concern as an “aggravating factor” in any crash, along with people not wearing seat belts.

Inspector Stewart said on Christmas, Boxing and New Year’s days there was lower volumes of traffic as families went on holiday.

He said speed cameras moved about every two hours, based on risk.

“It’s not rocket science – the faster you go, the bigger the mess when you make a mistake and crash.”

