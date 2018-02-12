No demolition plans gives community time

The Ministry of Education has said it has no plans to demolish any of the buildings at the Aranui Primary School site, allowing community groups to come together to discuss its future.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Tim Baker wants the community to be involved with what happens to the site.

“We want to discuss what is best for the future . . . let’s talk about it as a community and let the community decide,” said Mr Baker.

The school closed in December 2016 and merged with Avondale Primary, Wainoni School and Aranui High School to form Haeata Community Campus.

A meeting will be held tomorrow about the possibility of using the site for affordable housing.

Mr Baker said he will be one of several individuals, including Christchurch East MP Poto Williams, meeting about affordable housing in the east, with the Aranui Primary

site (right) being

one option for housing.

He suggested another option for the site is that it may be purchased by a community organisation.

“Why pull down buildings that an organisation may want to purchase the whole lot of,” said Mr Baker, hinting at the possibility there may be a group interested.

The site is currently used by two groups: The Incredible Years, an under five parenting programme, and Te Kupenga o Aranui, an alternative education programme for teenagers with learning difficulties.

The community board is waiting on Minister of Education Chris Hipkins to arrange a time to discuss several school sites on the east.

“We know they have been busy with the 100-day plan and we are a very small priority,” said Mr Baker.