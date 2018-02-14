New plan aims to clean up Lyttelton Harbour

A new plan to restore the ecological and cultural health of Lyttelton Harbour is being launched next month.

The Whaka Ora Healthy Harbour plan arose after community consultation on the Lyttelton Port Recovery Plan showed a need for a co-ordinated approach to address water quality and environmental problems in the area.

Soil erosion and sediment run-off, storm and wastewater discharge, and vessel and port operation contaminants were among a range of issues identified.

Key organisations within the Lyttelton catchment – the city council, Environment Canterbury, Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke and Lyttelton Port Company – have worked on the plan for more than a year.

A governance group made up of a representative from each group will oversee annual project plans and budgets, consider future funding streams and set up a working group to deliver programmes.

It will include LPC chief executive Peter Davie, TRoNT representative Yvette Couch-Lewis (chairwoman), ECan councillor Elizabeth Cunningham, and Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke representative Cara Edwards.

The organisations involved have spent $600,000 over a three-year period ending in 2018 to develop the plan and for its initial implementation.

Funding will come through the organisations’ existing work programmes. However, according to the plan, “implementation . . . will require additional

resourcing to implement the priority and short-term projects.”

The plan will be reviewed three-yearly with the first review in 2021.

Whaka Ora Healthy Harbour management plan will be launched at Rapaki Marae on March 7.

There will also be a community launch with beach clean ups and barbecues around Lyttelton, Governors Bay and Diamond Harbour on March 9 from 4.30pm.

•The draft plan can be viewed online at http://healthyharbour.org.nz/